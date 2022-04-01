Incident in village of Oregon draws heavy police presence

An unspecified incident in the village of Oregon drew a heavy police presence for several hours Friday night.
The village of Oregon Police Department asked residents to avoid the 200 block of Walnut Street and the surrounding area as officers responded to an emergency. The department did not explain the nature of the incident.
The Dane County 911 Center said the call came in around 5:05 p.m. By 8 p.m., Oregon police said the incident was resolved and the area was safe again.
About four squad cars and several police officers were on scene around 7:15 p.m. The department said around 8 p.m. that residents should expect to see some officers "finishing up some work" in the area for several more hours.
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com
