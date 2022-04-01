Incident in village of Oregon draws heavy police presence

An unspecified incident in the village of Oregon drew a heavy police presence for several hours Friday night.

The village of Oregon Police Department asked residents to avoid the 200 block of Walnut Street and the surrounding area as officers responded to an emergency. The department did not explain the nature of the incident.

The Dane County 911 Center said the call came in around 5:05 p.m. By 8 p.m., Oregon police said the incident was resolved and the area was safe again.

About four squad cars and several police officers were on scene around 7:15 p.m. The department said around 8 p.m. that residents should expect to see some officers "finishing up some work" in the area for several more hours.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.