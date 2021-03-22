Incident at homeless shelter draws massive police response

Police responded in large numbers Monday night to the scene of an apparent shooting at the temporary men's homeless shelter.

The response closed off North First Street between East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street about 8 p.m. The block contains the former city of Madison Fleet Services Building, the future site of the Madison Public Market, 200 N. First St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At least 25 squad cars were at the scene. Madison police were not commenting yet on what happened but said information would be made available later.

Dozens of shelter residents were lined up outside the building as police investigated, but the scene was quiet by about 8:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.