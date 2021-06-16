Inattentive cooking with grease lights home on fire, displaces family in Portage

A family has been displaced, but no one was injured, after unattended cooking with grease started a fire in a Portage home Wednesday, the fire department said.
Firefighters responded to the two-family, two story residence at 118 East Carroll Street around 1:40 p.m. after a report of a fire coming from the kitchen, the Portage Fire Department said. They arrived to find light smoke coming from the home.
Fire Chief Troy Haase said in a statement that a tenant of the home was cooking with hot grease on the stove when she went upstairs to change clothes. When she came back down, the kitchen was on fire.
The woman left the residence along with her children. Haase said another tenant partially extinguished the fire before emergency crews arrived, and then firefighters finished the job.
Haas said the family will be displaced until the home can be remodeled.
The Portage Police Department, Alliant Energy and Aspirus Medevac also assisted with the incident.
A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
Charges have been dismissed against a Baraboo woman accused of stealing more than $133,000 from her employer, with the order for dismissal indicating only that it was done “for the reason that is in the interest of justice.”
A Fitchburg man is charged with 12 felonies after he allegedly violated a no contact order and threatened to burn down a house before leading deputies from Adams and Juneau Counties on a high-speed chase.