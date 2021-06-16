 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inattentive cooking with grease lights home on fire, displaces family in Portage

Inattentive cooking with grease lights home on fire, displaces family in Portage

Portage fire.JPG

Inattentive cooking with grease caused a fire in a Portage home Wednesday afternoon. 

 PORTAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT

A family has been displaced, but no one was injured, after unattended cooking with grease started a fire in a Portage home Wednesday, the fire department said. 

Firefighters responded to the two-family, two story residence at 118 East Carroll Street around 1:40 p.m. after a report of a fire coming from the kitchen, the Portage Fire Department said. They arrived to find light smoke coming from the home. 

Fire Chief Troy Haase said in a statement that a tenant of the home was cooking with hot grease on the stove when she went upstairs to change clothes. When she came back down, the kitchen was on fire. 

The woman left the residence along with her children. Haase said another tenant partially extinguished the fire before emergency crews arrived, and then firefighters finished the job. 

Haas said the family will be displaced until the home can be remodeled. 

The Portage Police Department, Alliant Energy and Aspirus Medevac also assisted with the incident. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics