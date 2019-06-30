VIROQUA — In a tiny room inside a hair salon, two women gaze over a glass case. They have driven 30-some miles down the Mississippi River from La Crosse to check out Kickapoo Kind, a shop established in this Vernon County city last summer.
A limping man in a neon green hoodie and jogging pants enters and sits in the salon’s waiting room. A girl in Star Wars lounge pants is greeted by her first name. A man in a camouflage jacket and a hat that reads “Craig’s Towing” comes in with his high school-age daughter, sees the line and leaves.
They are all here for one thing.
Recently, the state of Wisconsin legalized the sale and use of CBD, or cannabidiol, an active ingredient in cannabis. CBD contains trace amounts or no THC, the psychoactive chemical found in the plant.
Marijuana remains illegal in Wisconsin, although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed legalizing its use for medical conditions and decriminalizing possession of small amounts. He has signaled he is open to legalization for recreational uses. However, top Republicans in the GOP-run Legislature have vowed to block Evers’ proposals.
Kickapoo Kind owner Tim Murphy said he has seen the popularity of cannabis blossom, drawing customers from many miles away. The shop recently moved to a larger space on Main Street in Viroqua to handle the demand.
“I’ve had people come from Richland Center, Prairie du Chien, Elroy, all over,” Murphy said. “I’ve had 90-year-old grandmas in here, and I’ve had little babies (with epilepsy) in here.”
In the United States, an estimated 40.9 million people used cannabis in 2017, and 22.2 million Americans 12 or over have used it in the past 30 days, according to the National Survey on Drug Abuse and Health.
In Wisconsin, an estimated 13% of all residents used marijuana in 2013-14, according to a 2016 state Department of Health Services report.
Early use sparks cannabis career
Sitting inside Kickapoo Kind, his dreadlocks tucked under a stocking cap, is Keegan Murray-King, 26, who has been using cannabis since he was 14.
“The interest was using it as a way to have fun with friends at first, and then slowly it evolved into more of something I did for myself,” Murray-King said. He credits cannabis for helping him quit drinking alcohol, something he also says he started at a young age. “I quickly decided that I wanted to be involved with that plant, probably for the rest of my life.”
He moved to California to work on a cannabis farm. He soon realized he was not happy with the cannabis industry in California, which he said was not regulated enough. So he decided to return to Wisconsin and wait for the tides to shift.
About 13 miles south of Viroqua, Murray-King farms vegetables. This year, he plans to begin growing hemp, which produces CBD, under the state’s new pilot program.
In 2013, Murray-King was arrested in Waushara County in central Wisconsin for possession of THC after being pulled over for an expired license plate. He was fined $400 and now has a misdemeanor drug offense on his record.
Another arrest would be a felony and could eliminate Murray-King from participating in the hemp pilot program.
CBD helps with rare skin disorder
Charlie Knuth was abandoned after being born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a genetic disease that leaves the skin covered in blisters and requires intensive, constant care.
Thirteen years after being adopted, he is now one of Wisconsin’s many cannabis users.
Every morning, Charlie takes his time getting up because it is such a painful process. The bandages that wrap his blistering skin shift while he sleeps, and wounds are exposed and reopened; his joints are often stiff with arthritis.
When Charlie goes to school he fears being knocked over or somehow injured by another student. CBD, which he takes three times daily, eases his discomfort.
On other days, Charlie goes through the nearly two-hour process of replacing the bandages that cover large parts of his body. An entire $200 jar of donated CBD cream is smeared on the bandages.
“He is a new child after his new bandages go on,” said his mother, Trisha Knuth. “The CBD cream helps his skin pain and joint pain tremendously.”
Because of the complications with his disease, Charlie is not able to use other painkillers for his symptoms.
The Knuth family first heard about using cannabis to treat Charlie’s condition on Facebook, where two pro-cannabis groups offered her a free supply of “lab-tested, high-quality products.” A few weeks ago, however, Trisha Knuth said the nonprofit that supplies the cream said it could no longer send CBD to families.
“We’re just basically doing without it,” she said.
Education changes view on cannabis
Jessica Polacek has been busy re-enrolling in classes at UW-La Crosse. The 52-year-old recently returned to school to earn her bachelor’s degree, but took a semester off to undergo gender confirmation surgery.
Before her venture back to school, Polacek said, she served 23 years in the U.S. Army, eventually being medically discharged in 2012 in part because of questioning her gender identity. She said she returned from Iraq with a back injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, and her recent surgery has caused them to flare up.
Polacek’s sister owns a shop in Illinois where she produces a CBD balm. Because of Illinois law, she refers to it as a “relief product.” Polacek decided to try it.
“It takes a lot for me to say that because I was raised in a home where smoking marijuana was an everyday occurrence,” Polacek said. “It was also a place where I experienced much abuse.”
Polacek was born in Milwaukee and “moved around quite a bit,” graduating from high school in Merrill. At age 10, she started separating “weed from seed” for her dad and his friends. She attributed the abuse she endured to the cannabis, and became staunchly against it at that point.
After returning from Iraq, Polacek began researching the effects of medical cannabis on veterans and duty-related injuries and illnesses. Polacek began to use CBD in September.
What changed? For Polacek, it was learning more about the plant and its possibilities. She recently began work in the health care field. She had read about new research that the Veterans Administration was doing with veterans.
“Until we honestly take time to get educated, we will remain biased and closed off,” Polacek said. “Knowledge is the best tool for countering hatred, misunderstanding and prejudice.”
The nonprofit news outlet Wisconsin Watch provided this article to The Associated Press through a collaboration with Institute for Nonprofit News.