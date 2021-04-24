In wake of Wisconsin’s racial justice protests, curfew tickets raise equity and speech questions

“We do not know what might have happened if we had not prepared” for the announcement that Mensah would face no charges, McBride told Wisconsin Watch. “We do know that unlike Kenosha, during the emergency period in Wauwatosa no one was killed, no one was seriously hurt, no serious property damage occurred — and the protests continued each day until curfew time.”

But critics say tough curfew enforcement reinforced racial grievances that seeded unrest in the first place.

“I think mayors who institute curfews are listening to the wrong people. They're not listening to the decades of science behind the escalation,” said Ryan Clancy, a white Milwaukee County supervisor who was arrested for violating curfew on May 31. “They're listening to a small, loud group of people who are responding to this misplaced fear, rather than taking a step back and looking at why people are taking to the streets.”