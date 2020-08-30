In wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Madison's 6-year debate over police body cameras continues

City Council leadership, however, is solidly behind cameras. Council president Sheri Carter, who is Black, said she would be supporting the cameras, while vice president Syed Abbas also supports them.

Longtime community activist and Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who is Black, called them “long overdue.”

Had a pilot study of the cameras been approved, it “would have provided a small-scale preliminary study to be conducted in order to evaluate the feasibility, costs, adverse situations, the impact on certain communities and provide an opportunity to improve on the study design in consideration of any full-scale implantation,” she said.

In its report, the other former committee to study body cameras, the MPD Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, notes the “sensitive and intrinsically political nature of many of the issues involved” in adopting body cameras, including the impact they could have on privacy and undocumented immigrants.

And it cites recent research on the effects of body cameras as a reason for revisiting the issue in the current committee. Such research has been mixed on whether the cameras help reduce the incidence of police use of force and complaints against police, or increase trust between police and citizens.