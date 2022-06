In-person visits allowed again at Dane County Jail

In-person visits are being allowed again at the Dane County Jail, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

COVID-19 restrictions halted in-person visits in March 2020, with video visits allowed as an alternative, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

In-person visits are being re-opened in phases, with visits in the Public Safety Building jail available for scheduling now and visits for in the City-County Building jail available for scheduling starting next week.

To schedule an in-person visit, go here.

Details on visitation guidelines are available here.

Remote video visits remain an option.

