Cross Plains Police Chief Tom Janssen was shocked when a patrol officer called in to say over $25,000 in $100 bills was found on a village street. The shock subsided when he found out it was all counterfeit.
The total amount of $25,300 included 102 $100 bills in a banded bundle, while the rest was lying loose on the street.
"We contacted the Secret Service and they weren't impressed," Janssen said, apparently because they see this pretty regularly.
The fake bills found were in the new style, but did not include the security strip, and also had Chinese writing on the back, in red.
The Secret Service told Janssen it is not illegal to order fake money online, or to possess it, but when you try to use it, then it's illegal.
"Please be very vigilant if you are handed a $100 bill," Janssen said. "If you come across a counterfeit bill, contact us immediately."
Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said counterfeit bills turn up in Madison on occasion, but never in a lump sum like that found in Cross Plains.