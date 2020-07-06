Improperly discarded fireworks blamed for South Side house fire that injured 1, authorities say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Improperly discarded fireworks are believed to be the cause of a house fire on the South Side on the Fourth of July that injured one person, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched at 10:59 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Seven Nations Drive on reports of fire on a front porch, Fire Department spokeswoman Jen Blair said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived at 11:05 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke at the front of the house, and the fire was under control by 11:14 p.m., Blair said.

Residents escaped the house safely, with one person taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Blair said.

Cat rescued

On Sunday morning, a fire caused significant damage to a North Side home, Blair said in a separate statement.

Firefighters were sent at 10:57 a.m. to the 1700 block of Manley Street on reports of a house fire, and the first to arrive at 11 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke showing from the back of the residence, Blair said.

Crews had the fire under control at 11:07 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation, Blair said.

No injuries were reported and firefighters rescued a cat from the basement, Blair said.

