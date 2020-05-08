Improperly discarded cigarettes caused $750K fire at Southwest Side apartment building, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Improperly discarded cigarettes caused a fire on April 18 that destroyed 24 units and did an estimated $750,000 damage at a Southwest Side apartment building, authorities reported.

Madison Fire Department investigators ruled the fire accidental after finding that cigarette butts had been discarded in a Terracotta planter pot on a balcony and eventually ignited, department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The fire in the pot extended to the side of the building and to other materials stored on the balcony, with highs winds and the items on the balcony contributing to the fire spreading rapidly, Schuster said.

No one was injured in the fire at the Tucson Trails Apartments on Muir Field Road that displaced about 75 residents and took several hours to extinguish. The Red Cross assisted displaced residents.

Two cats that were missing after the fire were found safe when occupants returned to their unit the next day to retrieve belongings, Schuster said.

