Impaired van driver runs North Side stop sign, hits car containing woman, daughter, Madison police say

An impaired van driver blew through a stop sign on the North Side on Monday afternoon, colliding with a car containing a woman and her 10-year-old daughter, Madison police reported.

The force of the collision pushed the car into the bushes of a nearby home, but the woman and her daughter escaped serious injury in the crash shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ruskin Street and Schlimgen Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A witness estimated the van was going 70 miles per hour just prior to the crash, DeSpain.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The van driver, Michael K. Speirs, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of third offense operating while impaired, and cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.