Impaired van driver runs North Side stop sign, hits car containing woman, daughter, Madison police say

Impaired van driver runs North Side stop sign, hits car containing woman, daughter, Madison police say

Michael K. Speirs booking photo

Michael K. Speirs.

An impaired van driver blew through a stop sign on the North Side on Monday afternoon, colliding with a car containing a woman and her 10-year-old daughter, Madison police reported.

The force of the collision pushed the car into the bushes of a nearby home, but the woman and her daughter escaped serious injury in the crash shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ruskin Street and Schlimgen Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A witness estimated the van was going 70 miles per hour just prior to the crash, DeSpain.

The van driver, Michael K. Speirs, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of third offense operating while impaired, and cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.

