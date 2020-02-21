Impaired driver causes 2 crashes on East Side, Madison police say

An impaired driver caused two crashes on the East Side on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Adam L. Eggers, 38, was arrested for operating while impaired, hit-and-run, and reckless driving after the crashes, which caused no serious injuries, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses said Eggers was slumping behind the wheel of his car and appeared to be sleeping when he rear-ended a vehicle on South Stoughton Road at Pflaum Road, as northbound traffic on South Stoughton had stopped for a red light, DeSpain said.

A witness told police Eggers’ head popped up at the moment of impact, he backed up and drove through the intersection, DeSpain said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His car next collided with another at the intersection of North Stoughton Road and Milwaukee Street, and that's where police caught up with Eggers, who was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of a facial cut, DeSpain said.

The driver of the car that was struck in the second collision suffered a cut to the hand, DeSpain said.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.