Impaired driver careens over curb, hits couple on East Side sidewalk, Madison police say

An impaired driver careened over a curb and hit a couple standing on a sidewalk on the East Side Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The husband and wife from Madison were standing on the sidewalk at the intersection of Eastwood Drive and Division Street shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday waiting to cross. They got a walk light, but did not enter the road as a speeding SUV blew through the crosswalk, jumped a curb, struck a light pole, and hit them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Both victims were extremely sore after being hit, the wife has a broken rib, and both will be seeking additional medical care to insure there are no other injuries, DeSpain said.

The SUV driver, Cecilia R. Brown-Troup, 51, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on tentative charges of causing injury by operating while intoxicated and felony bail jumping, DeSpain said.

Prior to the couple being hit, the SUV was reported to have caused a minor hit-and-run crash on John Nolen Drive, DeSpain said.

