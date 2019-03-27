Madison police have released surveillance video images of one of two men believed to be the suspects in an armed robbery on March 9 of a West Side liquor store.
The robbery happened at about 9 p.m. at iLiquor, 6710 Raymond Road.
Two black men armed with handguns and dressed in hooded sweatshirts and masks took merchandise and cash from the store, then fled on foot.
The investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing, and police would like anyone with information about the robbery and suspects to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.