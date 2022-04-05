'I'm probably fried': Alleged Downtown shooter appears resigned to fate in calls from jail

The night Demone Cummins was arrested in the shooting death of a Fitchburg man just outside the Dane County Jail, he made several phone calls from jail, telling two people there was a good chance he'd be spending the rest of his life in prison, a criminal complaint filed Tuesday states.

"I ain't going to lie to you," Cummins told one woman about six hours after the March 30 shooting death of Dwayne L. Collins Jr., 32, who had just been released from the Dane County Jail on a signature bond. "Go ahead and live your life. I might be fried. I'm not going to lie. It might be over."

Cummins, 20, of Chicago, was charged Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide along with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Another man, Amond D. Galtney, 25, of Madison, was charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and attempting to elude police.

Galtney is alleged to have been the driver of a Ford Explorer SUV that he and Cummins drove from the shooting scene on South Carroll Street, just outside the jail and across the street from the Madison Police Department's Central District station.

While the 18-page criminal complaint describes in great detail what is seen on city and private security cameras -- the shooting itself, the Explorer's path from the scene and footage of the likely murder weapon being tossed from the vehicle on West Badger Road -- it is silent on the connection between Cummins and Galtney to Collins, and any explanation for the shooting.

"They shot and killed my baby in front of me," Collins' mother, Angela Briggs, told Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew at a court appearance for Cummins on Tuesday. She implored McAndrew to keep Cummins locked up on "the biggest bail you can set so he don't step out of that jail again."

McAndrew set bail for Cummins at $1 million, which was requested by Deputy District Attorney William Brown.

Brown said Cummins "brazenly executed" Collins when Collins was just out of jail and defenseless, in front of his mother. And while out on bond for other charges in Cook County, Illinois, Brown said, "he decided to execute someone in front of our police station."

Galtney did not appear in court on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Briggs had come Downtown to pick up her son as he was being released from jail, where he was being held following an alleged domestic battery at home two days earlier.

Briggs watched Collins walk away from the jail with another man, who she believed had also just been released from jail. An SUV pulled up, she told police, and a passenger got out and shot Collins.

"I seen him pointing something and then he was just shooting," Briggs told police, according to the complaint.

Police found 15 bullet casings on the ground, fired by a .40-caliber weapon. Video of the shooting itself, captured by city street cameras, showed the shooting lasted just three seconds. The weapon suspected of being used in the shooting had been modified to fire automatically and was equipped with an extended magazine with a 28-round capacity, the complaint states.

Tracked by dog

According to the complaint:

Officers heard the gunshots about 5 p.m. on March 30 and were quickly at the scene and rendered aid to Collins. He was taken by ambulance to UW Hospital but died at 5:35 p.m.

Other officers on patrol in the area heard the call about gunshots and spotted a blue Ford Explorer, which had been described as a possible suspect vehicle. As they tried to catch up to it, the vehicle sped off, leading to a pursuit that ended on East Rusk Avenue near the Alliant Energy Center, where it was abandoned.

Galtney was arrested a short time later. A police dog was used to track Cummins, who was found in a large open warehouse.

Cummins admitted having heroin on him but he wasn't carrying a gun. In a statement to police, Cummins denied having anything to do with any shooting. He said he had arrived in Madison that day. Cummins described taking part in a marijuana transaction involving two women, and after switching cars he noticed he was being followed by police and fled. He denied knowing Galtney.

But video from city cameras in the 200 block of South Carroll Street showed Cummins getting out of a blue Ford Explorer, which had gone south on South Carroll Street and stopped near Collins, who was standing near the jail.

Cummins' arms were stretched in front of him. Collins turned toward Cummins, who began shooting. Collins dropped to the ground almost immediately, the video showed.

Cummins then got back into the Explorer, which drove off. Briggs then got out of her vehicle and ran toward Collins.

Second vehicle

Street video indicates that a second vehicle, a maroon Chevrolet Impala, had traveled to the jail with the Explorer. The vehicles are first seen together on video at about 4:15 p.m. on South Park Street, then on West Washington Avenue. At about 4:20 p.m., the Impala pulled over on South Fairchild Street at South Hamilton Street, and the Explorer passed it to travel on to the jail.

The Explorer is seen parking in the 100 block of South Carroll Street, while the Impala circled the block. A short time later, the Explorer also began to circle the block. Both vehicles eventually park near the jail.

After the shooting, the Impala also fled and was last seen traveling south on John Nolen Drive from Broom Street.

The gun, which also had a laser sight mounted on it, was found about 6:15 p.m. by a passerby in the 1000 block of West Badger Road. Footage from a private home security camera indicates the gun was thrown from the front passenger window of a blue Ford Explorer at about 5:07 p.m. Madison police squad cars are then seen going past in pursuit of the Explorer.

Galtney made no phone calls from jail after his arrest. But Cummins made several calls, including to two women in separate calls.

Cummins told the first one he "might be charged with a murder a couple of days down the line," but denied he did it. When the woman reassured him there won't be enough evidence, he says, "Car. Clothes. Me."

He asked if she could realistically wait 30 to 40 years for him, and told her, "My (expletive) is probably through."

In another call to a different woman, he said, "Hey boy, I might be smoked." When she asked what he did, he replied, "First degree." He then told her to "go ahead and live your life."

Cummins told her, "Most likely I'm probably fried, for a long time." They both cried, and he added, "All I'm praying is I just don't get life."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.