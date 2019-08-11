An Illinois woman died from injuries sustained when she crashed her car into the trailer of a semi truck in Rock County on Friday, authorities reported.
The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on West Highway 81 east of South Cox Road in the town of Avon, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Investigators determined that a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a 68-year-old Bloomingdale, Ill. woman was traveling west on 81 when it crossed the centerline and struck the rear axles of an eastbound 2019 International semi that was operated by a 41-year-old Antioch, Ill. man.
The Fusion sustained heavy front-end damage and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was transported via ambulance to Mercy Hospital with where she was pronounced dead.
The trailer that the semi tractor was pulling sustained moderate damage and the operator was uninjured.
No names were released.