Illinois motorcyclist dies in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville, State Patrol says
A motorcyclist from Belvidere, Illinois died in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 8 a.m. at exit 171 on northbound I-39/90, and troopers who responded to the scene found the motorcyclist was dead, the State Patrol said.

Witnesses said the motorcycle had started to exit, but changed direction at the last moment to resume traveling on I-39/90 and hit the crash barrier and lost control, the State Patrol said.

The name of the 42-year-old man who died in the motorcycle crash was withheld pending notification of family, the State Patrol said.

