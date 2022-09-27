Illinois man sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug trafficking in Madison

A 50-year-old Illinois man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison Tuesday for drug trafficking in Madison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced.

Myron Macon, 50, of Hazel Crest, pleaded guilty on June 1 to distributing crack cocaine, possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release, the attorney's office said in a news release.

Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers purchased from 31 to 51 grams of crack cocaine from Macon in Madison on five occasions in January and February 2021, the attorney's office said.

On March 2, 2021, officers searched two drug houses operated by Macon and co-defendant Chaz Morris, who leased the homes using aliases. At the residence leased by Macon, officers found 42 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of crack cocaine, 206 grams of marijuana, a Taurus 9mm handgun in a safe with loaded magazines, over $33,000 in cash, four digital scales and numerous cell phones, the attorney's office said.

Morris previously pleaded guilty to possessing over 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon and was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison on Aug. 17.