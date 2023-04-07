A Peoria, Illinois man was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 39/90/94 in Madison early Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

At about 2:45 a.m. Friday, the wrong-way driver was reported on I-39/90/94 northbound by milepost 139, and shortly after that a crash was reported, Sgt. Luke Yahn said in a statement.

The wrong-way driver, a 26-year-old Stoughton man who was operating a 2014 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck, was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Yahn said.

The other driver, a 58-year-old Peoria man who was operating a 2011 Dodge Avenger, was killed in the crash, Yahn said.

No names were released and the crash remains under investigation, Yahn said.

