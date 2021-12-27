Illinois man illegally shined and shot deer, Grant County Sheriff’s Office says

An Illinois man illegally shined and shot a deer on Sunday night, Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a deer hunter who shot after legal hunting hours on Highway K in the town of Woodman, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in statement.
A deputy made contact with two people who heard the shot, and they provided a description and an Illinois license plate number on one vehicle, and a partial Illinois license plate number on a second vehicle, Dreckman said.
Fennimore police located both vehicles in Fennimore and officers contacted the registered owners and eventually made contact with Misbau Syed, 48, of Naperville Illinois. Syed told police he used the headlights of the vehicle he was in to shoot a whitetail doe after legal hunting hours on private property, Dreckman said.
The Sheriff's Office will be referring criminal charges against Syed to the Grant County District Attorney's Office for illegal shining and shooting of a whitetail deer, along with shooting deer after hours, and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, Dreckman said.
The whitetail doe and Syed's rifle were seized, Dreckman said.