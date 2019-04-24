An Illinois man who distributed heroin in the Madison area was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced.
Antonio Wiley, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 87 months in federal prison for distributing between 100 and 400 grams of heroin. The sentence also includes six years of supervised release after Wiley serves his prison term.
An investigation by the Dane County Narcotics and Gang Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration found Wiley sold heroin to an undercover officer several times in 2017 and 2018.
Wiley, 38, has two prior convictions for selling heroin, a factor considered in Peterson's sentencing.
Wiley pleaded guilty in January. His co-conspirator, Darius Williams, of Chicago, pleaded guilty in February will be sentenced May 17.