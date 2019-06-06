An Illinois man found dead near Petenwell Lake in Juneau County on Tuesday has been identified as Christopher Gatz, 49, Yorkville, Ill.
His body was discovered by deputies shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, after an attempt to locate alert had been issued by the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said no foul play was suspected in Gatz' death.
The State Patrol, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Necedah Fire Department, Nekoosa Ambulance, Armenia First Responders and the Sauk and Adams Counties Sheriff's Offices assisted the Juneau County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.