Illinois man flown to hospital after snowmobile crash in Dodge County, authorities say

An Illinois man was flown to a hospital after a snowmobile crash early Monday morning in Dodge County, authorities reported.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Monday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash in which the snowmobile appeared to be traveling south on Sinissippi Lake in Hustisford when it struck an embankment, ejecting the rider into the back yard of a residence, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The 42-year-old man from Kenilworth, Illinois who was driving the snowmobile suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Schmidt said.

The crash is believed to have occurred sometime shortly before 12:15 a.m., Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Schmidt said.

