Illinois man drowns at Big Swell Swim in Madison, authorities say

A 51-year-old Illinois man drowned at the Big Swell Swim in Madison on Saturday, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

Michael J. Hahn of Rochelle, Illinois was removed from the water during the race and transported to a local hospital, where he later died, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report.

An autopsy was completed on Sunday, additional testing is being done, and Hahn’s death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Madison police referred queries to the Medical Examiner's Office, which released no additional details.

The Big Swell Swim is a fundraising event that benefits the Clean Lakes Alliance. It starts at Law Park and participants can choose from a 1.2 mile or 2.4 mile race.

The race formerly was the Shoreline Swim, and this was the third year as the Big Swell Swim. It raised more than $4,000 in 2019 and close to $2,000 in 2020, according to the event’s website.

