An Illinois man died in a farm accident in Rock County overnight, authorities reported.
Emergency responders were called at 1:13 a.m. to a farm field in the 7500 block of North Fox Road on a report of a man who had been run over by a large piece of farm equipment, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Troy Egger said in a statement.
Arriving deputies found a 24-year-old man from Belvidere, Illinois, unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted by deputies and medical personnel, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Egger said.
The initial investigation showed that the tractor was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Garden Prairie, Illinois, when the Belvidere man exited the tractor and apparently slipped on a muddy ladder, fell to the ground and was struck by a rear tire of the tractor, Egger said.
The farm workers on the scene immediately called for emergency services and attempted CPR until the arrival of emergency personnel, Egger said.
The investigation is continuing, but no foul play is suspected, Egger said.
The man’s identity will be released after notification of family.