Illinois man dies in crash into dump truck in closed I-39 construction lane, State Patrol says

An Illinois man died in a crash Tuesday afternoon into a dump truck in a closed construction lane of Interstate 39, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 2018 Dodge Charger heading south on I-39 in a construction zone near mile marker 86 and Portage traveled into a closed construction lane and struck on unoccupied dump truck, Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge, died in the crash, Manke said.
His name was withheld pending notification of family.