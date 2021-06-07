 Skip to main content
Illinois man dies after Madison fundraising swim in Lake Monona
LAKE MONONA

A 51-year-old Illinois man participating in a fundraising swim died after being pulled from Lake Monona Saturday in Madison.

Michael J. Hahn, of Rochelle, was removed from the lake during the Big Swell Swim and taken to a local hospital, where he later died, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report.

An autopsy was completed on Sunday, additional testing is underway, and Hahn’s death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Madison police referred questions about the death to the Medical Examiner's Office, which released no additional details or cause of death.

The Big Swell Swim is a fundraising event that benefits the Clean Lakes Alliance. It starts at Law Park and participants can choose either a 1.2-mile or 2.4-mile route.

The race formerly was the Shoreline Swim and this was its third year under the new name. It raised more than $4,000 in 2019, according to the event’s website.

