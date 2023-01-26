Illinois man charged with attempted homicide for September shooting in Madison

A man currently in prison in Illinois was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting in September during a marijuana deal on Madison's South Side that left another man critically injured.

A criminal complaint charged Alonte Raggs, 24, of Maywood, Illinois, with attempted homicide for the shooting, which happened in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1100 block of Moorland Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.

The shooting left the victim hospitalized for about two months, initially unable to speak with Madison police investigators because of respiratory equipment in place to help the 27-year-old man breathe, according to the complaint.

The man initially said he did not know who had shot him but confronted with evidence gleaned from cellphones and surveillance cameras, he admitted he had met the man later identified as Raggs to sell him a large quantity of marijuana.

Police had also found items such as a digital scale and vacuum sealer in the man's car.

According to Illinois prison records, Raggs was taken into custody on Dec. 13. The complaint states police in Maywood, asked about Raggs by Madison police, said they have had "frequent" contact with him. Corrections records state he is serving a six-year sentence for burglary and has served prior sentences for failure to report an accident involving a death and aggravated fleeing, both in Cook County.

According to the complaint:

Police found text conversations from the day before the shooting and the morning of the shooting between the victim and a phone number that was later identified as belonging to Raggs. The topic was marijuana that the victim had for sale.

In an interview in late October with police, the man said the person who shot him was associated with someone who had been a temporary worker at the same place the man worked. He said he had had a conflict earlier with the former co-worker, but thought it had been worked out.

The victim said he had sold some marijuana the day before the shooting, and then that person asked to meet him to get a larger quantity, which the victim said should have been suspicious to him. But he said he needed the money from selling marijuana "that bad," to supplement income from his job.

They arranged to meet at Seven Oaks Apartments, 1190 Moorland Road, which was unfamiliar to the victim. The purported customer got into the man's car, and after the man gave him the marijuana, he told police, the customer jumped out, pulled a gun out and shot the victim.

The man said he drove out of the parking lot after being shot in order to get help. Emergency personnel found the victim in his car, with other people surrounding it, in the 1200 block of Moorland Road. The complaint indicates he was shot in the chest and that there was no exit wound.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022