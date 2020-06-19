Illinois man caught after escaping drunken driving arrest barefoot, in handcuffs, State Patrol reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Illinois man was caught after escaping a drunken driving arrest barefoot and in handcuffs overnight, the State Patrol reported.

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol responded to a crash at mile marker 127 on eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 eastbound. After an investigation, the driver, James J. Esposito, 25, of Channahon, Illinois, was arrested for a first offense of drunken driving, the State Patrol said in a statement.

Around 2 a.m., Esposito was able to escape and flee on foot at Highway V and River Road toward DeForest, barefoot and in handcuffs, the State Patrol said.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the State Patrol reported that Esposito was found in DeForest and taken into custody without incident.

