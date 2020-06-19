You are the owner of this article.
Illinois man caught after escaping drunken driving arrest barefoot, in handcuffs, State Patrol reports
State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

An Illinois man was caught after escaping a drunken driving arrest barefoot and in handcuffs overnight, the State Patrol reported.

At 12:01 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol responded to a crash at mile marker 127 on eastbound Interstate 39/90/94 eastbound. After an investigation, the driver, James J. Esposito, 25, of Channahon, Illinois, was arrested for a first offense of drunken driving, the State Patrol said in a statement.

Around 2 a.m., Esposito was able to escape and flee on foot at Highway V and River Road toward DeForest, barefoot and in handcuffs, the State Patrol said.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the State Patrol reported that Esposito was found in DeForest and taken into custody without incident.

