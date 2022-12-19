Illinois man arrested for hitting woman, keeping her from leaving room at Downtown hotel, Madison police say

An Illinois man was arrested early Friday morning for hitting a woman and keeping her from leaving a room at a Downtown hotel, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club, 1 W. Dayton St., about 12:30 a.m. Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The woman told police she had traveled from another state to visit a man she met recently on a social media dating app and that the man blocked her from leaving a room at the hotel and hit her, Fryer said.
The man called hotel security after the woman locked herself in the bathroom, and the woman fled from the room when security arrived and police then were called, Fryer said.
Nathan H. Doering, 35, was arrested on a tentative charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, battery and criminal damage to property, Fryer said.
