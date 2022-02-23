Illinois man arrested after shotgun robbery of Janesville convenience store, police say

An Illinois man was arrested after a shotgun robbery of a Janesville convenience store on Tuesday afternoon, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, police were sent to an armed robbery at the store at 1840 Beloit Ave., officer Shawn Welte said in a statement.

Officers were told that a man armed with a shotgun entered the store, threatened the employee, and demanded money, before fleeing in a vehicle, Welte said.

A short time later, police located the suspect vehicle, a silver Subaru, in a parking lot on Dupont Drive; evidence from the robbery, including the firearm believed to be used, in and around the vehicle; and a person associated with the vehicle, Kevin Rolseth, 28 of Genoa City, Illinois, Welte said.

Rolseth was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, Welte said.

