A man wanted for homicide in Illinois was arrested early Saturday morning in Dane County, during what police called a high-risk traffic stop.
Eddie Mentgen, 37, Chicago, was taken into custody by the State Patrol at about 1 a.m. Saturday after being stopped at the Edgerton Travel Plaza on Haugan Road near the Interstate 39/90 and Highway 51 interchange in the town of Albion, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies took Mentgen's 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan and numerous pieces of evidence inside the van.
He is being held at the Dane County Jail pending extradition.
Mentgen allegedly murdered Marissa Roberts, in her apartment in Spring Valley, Ill. on Friday. Local police said Mentgen was Roberts' boyfriend.
Spring Valley is about 50 miles southwest of the Chicago area, near the intersection of Interstates 39 and 80.
