Illegal burning causes garage/barn fire in Portage, authorities say

Illegal burning caused a garage/barn to catch fire in Portage on Sunday, the Portage Fire Department reported.

At about 12:30 p.m., Portage fire crews were dispatched to 313 West Marion St. on a report of a structure fire and when they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the exterior of the garage/barn, Chief Troy Haase said in a report.

The owner failed in efforts to extinguish the fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it extended any farther into the structure, Haase said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was due to hot embers leaving a fire pit, Haase said.

The only type of burning allowed in Portage without a burn permit is in a recreational fire pit, only clean dry wood can be burned and it must be entirely contained within the pit.

Haase did not immediately return a message from the State Journal seeking specifics on what was illegal about the burning in this incident.

