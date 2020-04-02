'Ill-advised' election to go on, judge says, but some absentee ballot rules rolled back

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A federal judge on Thursday rejected calls to push back Wisconsin's April 7 primary election, writing that while holding the election as planned is "ill-advised" during the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing the election is not something he has the authority to do.

In a 53-page ruling issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Conley continued to criticize the "political considerations" he said influenced the decision of state officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican leadership in the Legislature, to hold the election despite the pandemic.

"Contrary to the view of at least a dozen other states, as well as the consensus of medical experts across the country as to the gathering of large groups of people," Conley wrote, "the state of Wisconsin appears determined to proceed with an in-person election on April 7, 2020."

But Conley said the only role of a federal district court "is to take steps that help avoid the impingement on citizens' rights to exercise their voting franchise," as protected under the Constitution and in federal law.

"That is what the court attempts to do in this opinion and order below, understanding that a consequence of these measures may be to further the public health crisis in this state," Conley wrote. "Unfortunately, that is beyond the power of this court to control."