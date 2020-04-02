'Ill-advised' election to go on, judge says, but some absentee ballot rules rolled back

A federal judge on Thursday rejected calls to push back Wisconsin's April 7 primary election, writing that while holding the election as planned is "ill-advised" during the COVID-19 pandemic, postponing the election is not something he has the authority to do.
In a 53-page ruling issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Conley continued to criticize the "political considerations" he said influenced the decision of state officials, including Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican leadership in the Legislature, to hold the election despite the pandemic.
"Contrary to the view of at least a dozen other states, as well as the consensus of medical experts across the country as to the gathering of large groups of people," Conley wrote, "the state of Wisconsin appears determined to proceed with an in-person election on April 7, 2020."
But Conley said the only role of a federal district court "is to take steps that help avoid the impingement on citizens' rights to exercise their voting franchise," as protected under the Constitution and in federal law.
"That is what the court attempts to do in this opinion and order below, understanding that a consequence of these measures may be to further the public health crisis in this state," Conley wrote. "Unfortunately, that is beyond the power of this court to control."
Nearly 60% of municipalities don't have enough poll workers ahead of April 7 election due to COVID-19 pandemic
Ruling in three separate lawsuits that were all heard together on Wednesday, Conley rejected some proposals to ease absentee voting rules but ordered others to be altered to accommodate absentee voting during the pandemic. Specifically, Conley ordered that the deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots by local clerks be extended to 4 p.m. on April 13, from a deadline of 8 p.m. on election day.
Conley also extended the deadline for voters to request absentee ballots from today at 5 p.m. to Friday at 5 p.m. He also temporarily barred enforcement of a state law requiring absentee voters to get witness signatures for their ballots, if they provide written affirmation that they were unable to safely get a witness certification despite reasonable efforts.
The pandemic, Conley wrote, has caused a crush of voters to seek absentee ballots, overwhelming local election clerks, and forcing the Wisconsin Elections Commission to improvise measures to protect the safety of poll workers from COVID-19. He wrote that despite their efforts, Wisconsin is likely to see a shortfall in the number of voters, the risk of cross-contamination of the new coronavirus among poll workers and voters.
Several groups of voters, including unions and groups representing minorities, along with the Democratic Party, had asked Conley in the lawsuits to postpone the election, while other groups asked Conley to ease the witness signature requirement for some absentee voters, extended deadlines for absentee voting, and waive the voter ID requirement and proof-of-address requirement.
Republicans intervened to fight the lawsuits, which were brought against the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The GOP-led state Legislature also attempted to intervene, but Conley denied their motion, saying their interests in court were already being represented by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
In his ruling, Conley denied the Republicans' request to stay his ruling while they seek an appeal at the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
Despite the state’s issuance of a “safer at home” order on March 24, which directed Wisconsin residents to remain home and ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and public places, Evers has said he does not intend to stop in-person absentee voting or cancel voting at polls on April 7.
Evers said he will tap the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers in the face of staffing shortages caused by the pandemic, though he admitted that their numbers aren’t likely to satisfy staffing needs.
While the April 7 election will create "unprecedented burdens" for voters, poll workers, clerks and others, Conley wrote, prior opinions by federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, weigh against stepping in.
"As much as the court would prefer that the Wisconsin Legislature and governor consider the public health ahead of political considerations, that does not appear to be in the cards," Conley wrote. "Nor is it appropriate for a federal district court to act as the state's chief health official by taking that step for them."
Meanwhile, more than 1 million people have requested absentee ballots, more than any cast in a previous election.
State Democratic Party chairman Ben Wikler called the ruling "a victory for voters, for public health, and for democracy itself."
"Every voter must count, even during crises, and this ruling gives voters critical time to vote safely by mail," Wikler said in a statement. "It remains appalling that Republican legislators refused to do their job and address this issue themselves, and other issues remain. But because of today’s decision, thousands of Wisconsin voters who feared they would be silenced will now have a voice.”
The April 7 election can still be postponed, but it would be difficult.
The Senate and Assembly would both need to quickly pass a bill in extraordinary or special session and the governor would need to sign it. But that would be tough -- Republicans are opposed to moving the election and say an all mail-in election would be nearly impossible, and they control nearly two-thirds of seats in the Assembly and more than half of the Senate.
Evers has called for the Legislature to approve sending an absentee ballot to every voter in the state but has stopped short of calling for an election delay. He may be able to use his broad emergency powers to delay the election on his own, but could easily face a lawsuit in federal or state court challenging such a move.
A Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday found 51% of Wisconsinites support postponing the election, while 44% support keeping it on the scheduled date.
