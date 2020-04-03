'Ill-advised' election to go on amid COVID-19 pandemic, judge says, but some absentee ballot rules rolled back

Evers said he will tap the Wisconsin Army National Guard to help as poll workers after most municipalities reported huge staffing shortages — some by up to half of the needed number of poll workers — in response to the pandemic, though he admitted their numbers likely won’t satisfy the need.

While forging ahead with a vote Tuesday will create “unprecedented burdens” for voters, poll workers, clerks and others, Conley wrote, prior opinions by federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, weigh against stepping in.

“As much as the court would prefer that the Wisconsin Legislature and governor consider the public health ahead of political considerations, that does not appear to be in the cards,” Conley wrote. “Nor is it appropriate for a federal district court to act as the state’s chief health official by taking that step for them.”

Asked if the state’s chief health official, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, had any response to what was effectively a plea by the judge to do what he said he could not, Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said neither the governor nor the secretary “have the unilateral authority to move the election.”