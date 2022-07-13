ID of driver in fatal 2014 crash was never doubted, crash expert testifies

A Wisconsin State Patrol crash reconstruction expert testified Wednesday he has always believed that a woman charged with causing a fatal 2014 crash that killed a Stoughton woman was indeed the driver of a minivan that caused the crash.

Lawyers for Dawn M. Prado, 55, told a jury in Dane County Circuit Court on Monday that prosecutors cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Prado was driving the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that crossed the centerline on Highway MM in Fitchburg and struck a Pontiac Vibe driven by Janet Grady, 55, nearly head on. Grady died at the scene.

Instead, they pointed to another occupant of Prado’s minivan, Deshonn Banks, as the more likely driver, even though Banks repeatedly told others that he was asleep during the crash, which happened on Dec. 12, 2014.

Prado, who sustained a traumatic brain injury in the crash, does not remember it. Banks died of natural causes in November.

Prosecutors are unlikely to call any more witnesses and are expected to rest Thursday morning. Prado will then decide whether she will testify.

The case is expected to go to the jury, possibly as early as noon.

In his testimony Wednesday, State Patrol Sgt. Ryan Zukowski, a crash reconstruction expert, said that even on the night of the crash he believed Prado was the driver, based on initial information he was given and his observations at the scene. But while “all signs pointed to one person over another,” he said he kept an open mind as more information came to him as Fitchburg police gathered evidence that was then analyzed by the state Crime Lab.

Zukowski testified Prado was the driver based on the fact that she was the registered owner of the minivan, the statements Banks had made, the height difference between Prado and Banks and the way the seats in the minivan had been adjusted, and the fact that a woman’s boot was found lodged in a lower airbag assembly on the driver’s side floor.

Zukowski testified that the boot was on the driver’s side before the airbag went off and was not thrown there by the force of the crash. He said the occupants of the minivan were thrown toward the front passenger side of the vehicle by the arcing force of the minivan’s high-speed skid and the impact of the crash into Grady’s car.

The minivan was going 67 mph in a 50-mph zone as it skidded, Zukowski testified.

The direction of the force would have caused the driver to be ejected through the passenger-side window of the minivan, Zukowski testified, while the front passenger, in a slightly reclined position, would have been thrown against the vehicle’s interior but not ejected.

Prado was thrown from the minivan, while Banks was not. The minivan’s front passenger window was the only one completely broken out in the crash.

Prado is charged with homicide by drunken driving and causing injury by drunken driving, among several other charges. According to testimony this week, her blood alcohol concentration was about 0.08%, well above the 0.02% limit for her as a three-time drunken driver.

Banks was also intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%, according to medical testimony on Wednesday.

Legal challenges kept the case, initially charged in 2015, from going to trial until Monday. A state Supreme Court decision last year, concerning the collection of blood samples from suspected drunken drivers who are unconscious, cleared the way for the trial.

The high court ruled that a law that allowed blood to be taken from Prado was unconstitutional but that blood was taken from Prado in “good faith” based on what police believed to be the law at the time.