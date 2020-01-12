ICYMI: Brendan Dassey denied pardon in 'Making a Murderer' case

Late last month, Gov. Tony Evers turned down a pardon request from Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of rape and murder in Manitowoc County when he was a teenager and whose story was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer." Advocates have been clamoring for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his latest appeal. Dassey, now 30, was 16 years old when he confessed to authorities that he had joined his uncle, Steve Avery, in the 2005 rape and murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. You can read the original reports, which detail the remarkable case of Avery, who was previously imprisoned for a rape he didn't commit.