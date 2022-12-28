 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice a factor in 6-vehicle crash on East Side bridge, Madison police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Ice apparently was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on an East Side bridge on Friday night, Madison police reported.

The crash happened on the Stoughton Road bridge over Cottage Grove Road shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No significant injuries were reported in the crash, which closed the road, Fryer said.

