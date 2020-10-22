‘I will end you’: After incident at stop light, man points gun at woman at gas station, Madison police say

After an incident at a stop light Wednesday night, a man pointed a gun at a woman at a Far East Side gas station and threatened her, Madison police reported.

The Fitchburg woman told police she feared she might be shot and killed after the armed man approached her last night just as she was about to gas up at the BP station, 4222 E. Washington Ave., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman said she recognized the man as the person she had just had a road-rage incident with at a nearby stop light. The man was in a car in front of hers and when a green arrow appeared, the man did not move his vehicle. The woman said she could see he was on his phone, so she honked. When he still did not move, she honked some more, DeSpain said.

Just as the light was turning yellow, the man finally accelerated. The woman said she also made it through the intersection, pulled up to the pumps at the gas station and saw the man parked nearby, staring at her, DeSpain said.

"What's the problem," the woman said she asked the man, who got out and walked toward her while pointing a handgun. He made several statements, including, "I will end you," DeSpain said.