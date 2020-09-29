‘I’ve got you this time,’ Madison man said before stabbing man on State Street, Madison police say

A Madison man was arrested after stabbing a homeless man in the 700 block of State Street on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The 20-year-old homeless man was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds to his hands and head he sustained during the attack shortly before 2:15 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses and surveillance video led police to arrest Jordan J. Robinson, 33, an acquaintance of the injured man who was still in the area, on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.
A bloody knife was recovered from a nearby trash can and witnesses told police that just before the stabbing Robinson said, "You're (swear word)! I've got you this time!" DeSpain said.
