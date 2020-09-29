 Skip to main content
‘I’ve got you this time,’ Madison man said before stabbing man on State Street, Madison police say
Jordan J. Robinson booking photo

Jordan J. Robinson.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested after stabbing a homeless man in the 700 block of State Street on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The 20-year-old homeless man was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds to his hands and head he sustained during the attack shortly before 2:15 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses and surveillance video led police to arrest Jordan J. Robinson, 33, an acquaintance of the injured man who was still in the area, on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.

A bloody knife was recovered from a nearby trash can and witnesses told police that just before the stabbing Robinson said, "You're (swear word)! I've got you this time!" DeSpain said.

