‘I’ve got you this time,’ Madison man said before stabbing man on State Street, Madison police say

A Madison man was arrested after stabbing a homeless man in the 700 block of State Street on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The 20-year-old homeless man was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds to his hands and head he sustained during the attack shortly before 2:15 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses and surveillance video led police to arrest Jordan J. Robinson, 33, an acquaintance of the injured man who was still in the area, on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.

A bloody knife was recovered from a nearby trash can and witnesses told police that just before the stabbing Robinson said, "You're (swear word)! I've got you this time!" DeSpain said.

