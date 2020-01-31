‘I thought I was gonna die’: Woman driver has gun pointed at her from adjacent car on West Side, Madison police say

A 49-year-old Madison woman told police she thought she was going to die when a passenger in another car pointed a gun at her on the West Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

"I was so scared. I thought I was gonna die," she told police after the incident at South Gammon Road and Mineral Point Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman said a car with bright headlights began tailgating her as she got off the West Beltline and entered South Gammon. When she stopped for a red light at the intersection with Mineral Point Road, the car that had been tailgating her came alongside her car, the front passenger window came down and the man in that seat pointed a handgun at her, DeSpain said.

The woman described the man with the gun as white, 18 to 24 years old, with short blonde hair, wearing a black jacket, and the car as a newer white Infiniti with heavily tinted windows, DeSpain said.

