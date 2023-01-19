 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRITTANY ZIMMERMANN MURDER

'I snapped': Brittany Zimmermann's killer details his 2008 crime

Convicted murderer David A. Kahl had been awake for eight days and taking methamphetamine and crack when he strangled UW-Madison medical student Brittany Zimmermann with a shirt in 2008 in her Downtown Madison apartment, according to confessions he made to a cellmate and his mother.

David Kahl

Kahl

But Kahl, a 56-year-old career criminal, also blames emergency officials for the 21-year-old's death, saying that if they'd responded to Zimmermann's 911 call, she'd probably still be alive today.

The revelations come in a 42-page sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors Wednesday, two days before a Dane County Judge will decided whether Kahl, who has been sentenced to life in prison, is ever eligible for parole.

Kahl pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2, 2008, murder, which reportedly came after Zimmermann called police while Kahl was in the bathroom of her West Doty Street apartment. He'd gotten into the apartment while running a door-to-door scam in the neighborhood to get money for drugs by telling neighbors he needed money to fix a flat tire.

Brittany Zimmermann

Zimmermann

"All I know is I was in the bathroom and when I came out she was on the phone, and I snapped," Kahl told his mother in an Oct. 22 phone call from jail that was recorded by law enforcement.

"She was trying to call 911 and I got behind her after I knocked the phone out of her hand and then I took her to the bedroom, threw her down on the bed, and then I grabbed a T-shirt and I strangled her," he said.

When he saw Zimmermann was still breathing, he took a knife out of a butcher's block in the apartment and stabbed her, he told his mother.

Zimmermann's death sparked an investigation into the Dane County 911 center, which mishandled Zimmermann's call when a veteran dispatcher didn't hear a scream on the call and then failed to call the number back after the call was cut off. Police were also later given erroneous information about the call, which sent them on the wrong investigative trail for two weeks.

The county subsequently made several changes at the center, including adding 11 operators, a new director and a renovated space with new equipment.

Kahl claimed in his confession to his mother that while "I'm responsible for her death ... I believe that 911 also is responsible for her death because they could have saved her."

Kahl had been questioned by police multiple times in Zimmermann's murder before he was charged in the case in March 2020. The death of the Marshfield native and medical microbiology and immunology student who lived with her boyfriend and three cats shook the UW and wider Madison communities.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, DNA tests run on the shirt and jeans Zimmermann was wearing at the time of her death — and conducted in recent years as testing technology improved — showed matches with DNA from Kahl, who allowed police to take a sample when they spoke with him on the day of the crime.

While he had never admitted at that point to being involved in the slaying, the details of what he told investigators changed or conflicted over time, according to the complaint. Police say they also received a letter in April 2009 from an inmate reportedly at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution alleging that another inmate there had been involved in the Zimmermann killing. When the state Crime Laboratory ran a DNA test on part of the envelope, it showed a match with Kahl.

According to the sentencing memo, Kahl told a cellmate last year that he had to "come clean" and "I've been giving everyone the round-about for years."

He then detailed the killing similarly to how he detailed it to his mother in October.

"I'm ready to end it all," he reportedly told the cellmate. "They can send me back to prison. ... I can't do this to my mom."

The cellmate also told investigators that Kahl used a racial slur in telling him that he was going to kill a Black person if he goes back to prison, and then told the cellmate he was also going to kill himself there as well.

At the end of the confession, the cellmate told investigators, Kahl asked him if he wanted his autograph.

Brittany Zimmermann homicide: Read the original reports

The Brittany Zimmermann murder case has taken many turns over the years, culminating in the recent arrest of someone police had questioned 12 years earlier. Here's a look back at Zimmermann's story from our archives.

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann
Crime
breaking

Man charged in 12-year-old murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
David A. Kahl, 53, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Zimmermann family still seeking killer

Zimmermann family still seeking killer

  • Sandy Cullen
The parents of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann are renewing their plea for help in solving her 2008 murder while urging participa…

Burglars: No fourth man was involved

  • Sandy Cullen
Two of the three young men who burglarized a Madison bar in 2008 said detectives told them forensic evidence shows there was a fourth burglar …

Brittany Zimmermann family, Dane County settle lawsuit

Brittany Zimmermann family, Dane County settle lawsuit

  • ED TRELEVEN | | 608-252-6134

The family of slain UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has settled its lawsuit against Dane County with an agreement by the county to contribute to the family's reward fund and pay some attorney fees.

Unsolved, but not forgotten

Unsolved, but not forgotten

  • Sandy Cullen
Someone knows who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in her West Doty Street apartment two years ago.

One year later: 911 changes, but Brittany Zimmermann's killer is still unknown

  • By MATTHEW DeFOUR and SANDY CULLEN Wisconsin State Journal
A lot has changed since Brittany Zimmermann was found slain in her Downtown Madison apartment a year ago Thursday.

Madison officials release edited 911 tape in Zimmermann case

Madison officials release edited 911 tape in Zimmermann case

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
A heavily edited recording of the 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's fiance after he found her stabbed to death was released Friday on the or…

Scream 'didn't register' as such

Scream 'didn't register' as such

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
The 911 operator who answered the call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone told her supervisor she heard background noise and voices, but th…

Screams, struggle audible on 911 call

Screams, struggle audible on 911 call

  • ED TRELEVEN AND SANDY CULLEN Wisconsin State Journal
The notorious 911 call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell phone the day she died carried the sounds of a woman's screams and a struggle, accordin…

Life without Brittany described as pure hell

Life without Brittany described as pure hell

  • Sandy Cullen
MARSHFIELD -- Brilliant flashes of autumn leaves light up the landscape and attest to the change of seasons in this central Wisconsin city. Bu…

Bogus info from call center cost police time

  • PATRICIA SIMMS 608-252-6492
Madison police spent two weeks pursuing a bogus lead in the investigation into Brittany Zimmermann's slaying because of bad information from t…

Zimmermann 911 call was mishandled, director says

  • PATRICIA SIMMS and MATTHEW DeFOUR Wisconsin State Journal
Dane County's 911 Center director admitted late Thursday that his agency made a mistake in fumbling a call from Brittany Zimmermann's cell pho…

Police: Killer broke into apartment

Police: Killer broke into apartment

  • Sandy Cullen
Brittany Zimmermann's killer broke through a door to get into her apartment before killing her, police confirmed Thursday.

Spirited girl had clear career goals

Spirited girl had clear career goals

  • MELANIE CONKLIN - Wisconsin State Journal
As a freshman in high school, Brittany Zimmermann already knew she wanted to attend UW-Madison and study to be a physician.

