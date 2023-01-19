'I snapped': Brittany Zimmermann's killer details his 2008 crime

Convicted murderer David A. Kahl had been awake for eight days and taking methamphetamine and crack when he strangled UW-Madison medical student Brittany Zimmermann with a shirt in 2008 in her Downtown Madison apartment, according to confessions he made to a cellmate and his mother.

But Kahl, a 56-year-old career criminal, also blames emergency officials for the 21-year-old's death, saying that if they'd responded to Zimmermann's 911 call, she'd probably still be alive today.

The revelations come in a 42-page sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors Wednesday, two days before a Dane County Judge will decided whether Kahl, who has been sentenced to life in prison, is ever eligible for parole.

Kahl pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2, 2008, murder, which reportedly came after Zimmermann called police while Kahl was in the bathroom of her West Doty Street apartment. He'd gotten into the apartment while running a door-to-door scam in the neighborhood to get money for drugs by telling neighbors he needed money to fix a flat tire.

"All I know is I was in the bathroom and when I came out she was on the phone, and I snapped," Kahl told his mother in an Oct. 22 phone call from jail that was recorded by law enforcement.

"She was trying to call 911 and I got behind her after I knocked the phone out of her hand and then I took her to the bedroom, threw her down on the bed, and then I grabbed a T-shirt and I strangled her," he said.

When he saw Zimmermann was still breathing, he took a knife out of a butcher's block in the apartment and stabbed her, he told his mother.

Zimmermann's death sparked an investigation into the Dane County 911 center, which mishandled Zimmermann's call when a veteran dispatcher didn't hear a scream on the call and then failed to call the number back after the call was cut off. Police were also later given erroneous information about the call, which sent them on the wrong investigative trail for two weeks.

The county subsequently made several changes at the center, including adding 11 operators, a new director and a renovated space with new equipment.

Kahl claimed in his confession to his mother that while "I'm responsible for her death ... I believe that 911 also is responsible for her death because they could have saved her."

Kahl had been questioned by police multiple times in Zimmermann's murder before he was charged in the case in March 2020. The death of the Marshfield native and medical microbiology and immunology student who lived with her boyfriend and three cats shook the UW and wider Madison communities.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, DNA tests run on the shirt and jeans Zimmermann was wearing at the time of her death — and conducted in recent years as testing technology improved — showed matches with DNA from Kahl, who allowed police to take a sample when they spoke with him on the day of the crime.

While he had never admitted at that point to being involved in the slaying, the details of what he told investigators changed or conflicted over time, according to the complaint. Police say they also received a letter in April 2009 from an inmate reportedly at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution alleging that another inmate there had been involved in the Zimmermann killing. When the state Crime Laboratory ran a DNA test on part of the envelope, it showed a match with Kahl.

According to the sentencing memo, Kahl told a cellmate last year that he had to "come clean" and "I've been giving everyone the round-about for years."

He then detailed the killing similarly to how he detailed it to his mother in October.

"I'm ready to end it all," he reportedly told the cellmate. "They can send me back to prison. ... I can't do this to my mom."

The cellmate also told investigators that Kahl used a racial slur in telling him that he was going to kill a Black person if he goes back to prison, and then told the cellmate he was also going to kill himself there as well.

At the end of the confession, the cellmate told investigators, Kahl asked him if he wanted his autograph.