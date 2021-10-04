'I rule the world,' man declared while trying to kill his mother, criminal complaint says

As he attacked his mother with two swords last month, cutting halfway through one of her wrists, a 30-year-old Monona man declared "I am god," I am king" and "I rule the world," according to court records.

Sylvester L. Mohomes Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 4 attack on Pamela Mohomes in an apartment in the building where they both lived in separate units. He was ordered jailed on $30,000 bail after appearing in court on Monday. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Officers arrived on Sept. 4 just after 9 p.m. at the building at 353 Owen Road to find blood spattered just outside and inside Pamela Mohomes' apartment, according to court records. She had "multiple stab wounds across her body," including a right wrist that was "severed halfway through," according to a probable cause statement.

She told police her son had asked her for her phone and money and when she refused, he left and returned a short time later with two swords, described in the probable cause statement as having blades 2-feet long.

"Something told me to lock my apartment," she told police. "He is a threat to society. ... He was trying to kill me."

Also according to a criminal complaint and the probable cause statement: