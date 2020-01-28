‘I’m going to die anyway,’ clerk replies to bomb threat from robber, who runs off empty-handed, Madison police say

A clerk at an East Side gas station wasn’t impressed Monday night when a would-be robber said, "There's bombs everywhere and if you don't give me all the money, everyone is going to die," Madison police reported.

“I’m going to die anyway,” replied the clerk at the Citgo at 3401 Milwaukee St., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

After the employee refused to turn over any cash, the man, whose face was bound tightly in the hood of a sweatshirt, knocked a lottery display off a counter before running off about 8:30 p.m., DeSpain said.

The man was described as white, about 5-foot-9 with a slender build, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, and dark sneakers.

A similarly described and attired man created a disturbance inside Woodman's, 3817 Milwaukee St., earlier in the night while attempting to steal alcohol, DeSpain said.

