'I just massacred my whole family': Milwaukee man charged with killing 5 family members

A Milwaukee man shot and killed five of his family members, including four teenagers, before calling police and saying “I just massacred my whole family,” according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office charged Christoper Stokes, 43, with five counts of first-degree homicide for the Monday attack. Each count carries a potential sentence of life in prison. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The complaint said Stokes identified himself on the 911 call and said “the gun is still upstairs with the bodies.” Stokes told the dispatcher he was sitting outside on the steps. He called 911 a second time and again confessed to killing his family with a shotgun, the complaint said.

When police arrived at the house, Stokes was sitting on the steps. When an officer asked Stokes if he had heard any shots, he responded, “Yeah, I didn’t hear them, I did them," according to the complaint.

Police discovered a camouflaged 12-gauge shotgun in one of the bedrooms with 12 spent shotgun shells throughout the house.