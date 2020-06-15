‘I heard bang, bang, bang’: Shell casings recovered after volley of shots on South Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Officers recovered multiple shell casings from two different caliber weapons after a volley of shots was reported on the South Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

"I heard bang, bang, bang," a 50-year-old Kent Lane resident told police after the shots about 2:45 a.m. Sunday at Kent Lane and Rimrock Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman was one of many who called 911 following the shots, with one witness telling police he saw a man yelling near a beige Buick just after the gunfire, DeSpain said.

The car quickly drove from the area, and officers recovered the shell casings near the intersection of Kent and Rimrock, DeSpain said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, DeSpain said.

