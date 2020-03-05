‘I don’t care, I had to pee’: Man arrested for lewd behavior in Walmart parking lot

Police officers responded to a report of a man urinating in a busy parking lot on the Far East Side of Madison Wednesday.

A woman, who witnessed the event from her car while parked in the lot of a Walmart at 4198 Nakoosa Trail, told officers she was “disgusted” and “offended” and was concerned because she could see families with children near the man. She also estimated that the incident continued for a couple of minutes, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman yelled at the man, telling him “nobody wants to see that,” to which he responded, “I don’t care. I had to pee… I guess I’ll just have to go to jail.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And that is where James O. Crawford, age 70, Madison, ended up after officers located him in the area, DeSpain said.

Crawford was arrested on tentative charges of lewd, lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.