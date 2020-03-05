You are the owner of this article.
‘I don’t care, I had to pee’: Man arrested for lewd behavior in Walmart parking lot

Police officers responded to a report of a man urinating in a busy parking lot on the Far East Side of Madison Wednesday.

A woman, who witnessed the event from her car while parked in the lot of a Walmart at 4198 Nakoosa Trail, told officers she was “disgusted” and “offended” and was concerned because she could see families with children near the man. She also estimated that the incident continued for a couple of minutes, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman yelled at the man, telling him “nobody wants to see that,” to which he responded, “I don’t care. I had to pee… I guess I’ll just have to go to jail.”

And that is where James O. Crawford, age 70, Madison, ended up after officers located him in the area, DeSpain said.

Crawford was arrested on tentative charges of lewd, lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

