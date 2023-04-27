A 37-year-old Monona man who stabbed his wife to death late Saturday night was already in Mexico with the couple's 6-year-old daughter by the time the woman's body was found inside her West Side Madison business late Monday afternoon, a criminal complaint says.
Jose Duenas-Quinonez might have been angry about an affair he believed Micaela Juarez Ocolt, 43, was having, according to the complaint filed Thursday. She was found stabbed four times inside Spark Nutrition, 1330 S. Midvale Blvd, by her 24-year-old son, who had grown concerned after not seeing her Sunday and Monday.
Duenas-Quinonez
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Juarez Ocolt
KRISTY BLOSSOM HEINE
The complaint says that just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Duenas-Quinonez' white Jeep Cherokee was seen on Illinois State Police surveillance video traveling south on Interstate 90 near Rockford, and that a little more than four hours later he and the girl, Avril Duenas Jurarez, boarded a Spirit Airlines flight to Cancun, Mexico, where it arrived at 9:41 a.m.
A warrant for Duenas-Quinonez was issued Thursday and Madison police said they are working with the FBI on the case.
Dane County's chief medical examiner reported that three of the wounds to Juarez Ocolt were to her neck, including the one believed to have killed her, and that she didn't have any defensive wounds to her hands.
A close friend to Micaela Juarez confirmed she owned Spark Nutrition, which served protein shakes, teas and snacks.
This story will be updated.
