The husband of a 43-year-old woman found dead Monday afternoon on Madison's West Side has been charged with her murder, online court records showed Thursday afternoon.

Jose Duenas-Quinonez, 37, of Monona, is believed to have fled the country with the couple's 6-year-old daughter after the woman, Micaela Juarez Ocolt, was killed, Madison police have said.

Her body was found shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at Spark Nutrition, 1330 S. Midvale Blvd. On Monday afternoon, a statewide Wisconsin Crime Alert bulletin stated that police were trying to locate Juarez Ocolt's 6-year-old daughter, Avril Duenas Jurarez, along with Duenas-Quinonez.

A close friend to Micaela Juarez confirmed she owned Spark Nutrition, which served protein shakes, teas and snacks.

Authorities have not said where they believed Duenas-Quinonez was or how he had traveled there.

This story will be updated.

