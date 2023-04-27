The husband of a 43-year-old woman
found dead Monday afternoon on Madison's West Side has been charged with her murder, online court records showed Thursday afternoon.
Jose Duenas-Quinonez, 37, of Monona, is believed to have fled the country with the couple's 6-year-old daughter after the woman, Micaela Juarez Ocolt, was killed, Madison police have said.
Her body was found shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at Spark Nutrition, 1330 S. Midvale Blvd. On Monday afternoon, a statewide Wisconsin Crime Alert bulletin stated that police were trying to locate Juarez Ocolt's 6-year-old daughter, Avril Duenas Jurarez, along with Duenas-Quinonez.
A close friend to Micaela Juarez confirmed she owned Spark Nutrition, which served protein shakes, teas and snacks.
Authorities have not said where they believed Duenas-Quinonez was or how he had traveled there.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Arrests and protests at State Capitol in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr
A protestor is arrested in the gallery of the House of Representatives on Monday in the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A protestor is arrested in the gallery of the House of Representatives during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A protestor is arrested in the gallery of the House of Representatives during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
A protestor is arrested in the gallery of the House of Representatives during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks with an arrested protestor on Monday outside the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Law enforcement forcibly clear the Montana House of Representatives gallery during a protest after the Speaker of the House refused again to acknowledge Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the House floor, stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the gallery on Monday in the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the House floor stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the house gallery on Monday in the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as demonstrators are arrested in the house gallery on Monday, April 24, 2023 in the Montana State Capitol.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Supporters of Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday, April 24, 2023. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, waves to supporters during a rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday, April 24, 2023. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Demonstrators hold a sign that reads "Democracy dies here" on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, during rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Supporters of Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday, April 24, 2023. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, speaks during a rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday, April 24, 2023. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks at a rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday, April 24, 2023. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks at a rally on the steps of the Montana State Capitol on Monday, April 24, 2023. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, votes on the house floor of the Montana State Capitol on Monday, April 24, 2023. Zephyr has not been recognized during debate in the House of Representatives since last week.
THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record
