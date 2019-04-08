An Oregon man who caused a three-car crash that injured seven people Sunday morning on Madison's East Side allegedly was impaired because he was taking an illegal narcotic.
Matthew Chard, 42, was arrested at the scene of the crash at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Zeier Road, Madison police said.
He was tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, causing great bodily harm, and possession of the narcotic fentanyl.
Witnesses said Chard was driving at about 40 mph going east on East Washington Avenue when he didn't stop for a red light at Zeier Road.
"The suspect's vehicle rear-ended a car that was stopped, with the suspect's vehicle going airborne, spinning and landing upside down on a third car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Three ambulances were sent from the Madison Fire Department.
"Crews found a Chevy Suburban on its side, with the driver (Chard) kneeling on the nearby sidewalk," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Most of the injuries to the seven people were minor, with the drivers of the three vehicles taken to area hospitals with varying degrees of injury, none appearing to be life-threatening.
Minnesota man sentenced for role in 2 bank robberies in 2018
Knife-wielding woman arrested outside Central Library, Madison police say
Drunken intruder bitten by police dog, arrested, Madison police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Janesville man arrested again on alleged drug charges, police say
Pot, cash found in car, Necedah man arrested, Dane County sheriff says
Subscribe to Daily Headlines